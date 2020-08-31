Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.69 and move down -5.79%, while TRNE stocks collected 9.30% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Trine Acquisition Corp.

TRNE Market Performance

TRNE stocks went up by 9.30% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.45% and a quarterly performance of 11.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.26% for TRNE stocks with the simple moving average of 9.84% for the last 200 days.

TRNE Stocks 6.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Trine Acquisition Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.19% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TRNE went up by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +12.07% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.34. In addition, Trine Acquisition Corp. saw 10.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.