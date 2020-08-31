Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) went up by 15.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.52 and move up 8.39%, while PDEX stocks collected 16.39% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Worth an Investment?

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.91 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PDEX Market Performance

PDEX stocks went up by 16.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 25.44% and a quarterly performance of 25.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.54% for PDEX stocks with the simple moving average of 64.11% for the last 200 days.

PDEX Stocks 46.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pro-Dex, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 9.16% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, while the shares surge at the distance of +40.04% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +54.95% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PDEX went up by +37.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +139.54% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.93. In addition, Pro-Dex, Inc. saw 42.45% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PDEX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX), starting from Charlton Alisha, who sold 2,300 shares at the price of $19.59 back on Feb 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,478 shares of Pro-Dex, Inc., valued at $45,048 with the latest closing price.

PDEX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.27 for the present operating margin and +37.73 for gross margin. The net margin for Pro-Dex, Inc. stands at +17.55. Equity return holds the value 25.60%, with 16.10% for asset returns.