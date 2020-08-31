Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) went up by 11.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.37 and move down -196.25%, while APEX stocks collected 9.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/20 that Hi-Tec Sports, A Subsidiary of Apex Global Brands, Announces New Venture Series

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Worth an Investment?

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) The 36 Months beta value for APEX stocks is at 1.60, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Apex Global Brands Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.25 which is -$0.8 below current price. APEX currently has a short float of 4.96% and public float of 4.50M with average trading volume of 1.29M shares.

APEX Market Performance

APEX stocks went up by 9.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 17.46% and a quarterly performance of 55.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.23% for APEX stocks with the simple moving average of 17.53% for the last 200 days.

APEX Stocks 16.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Apex Global Brands Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -66.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.32%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +19.37% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, APEX went up by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -24.53% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7068. In addition, Apex Global Brands Inc. saw 2.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

APEX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.55 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Apex Global Brands Inc. stands at -54.66. Total capital return value is set at 8.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.99. Equity return holds the value -165.60%, with -12.80% for asset returns.

Based on Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,079.61 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 91.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 69.49 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.63 and long-term debt to capital is 25.98.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.86 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for Apex Global Brands Inc. is 4.28 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.