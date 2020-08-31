Here’s Our Rant About Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.58 and move down -99.73%, while BLNK stocks collected 7.35% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Lawsuits Filed Against KODK, BLNK and FSLY – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Worth an Investment?

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) The 36 Months beta value for BLNK stocks is at 2.69, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Blink Charging Co. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.50 which is -$0.8 below current price. BLNK currently has a short float of 15.54% and public float of 26.18M with average trading volume of 8.21M shares.

BLNK Market Performance

BLNK stocks went up by 7.35% for the week, with the monthly drop of -41.55% and a quarterly performance of 312.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.82% for BLNK stocks with the simple moving average of 117.38% for the last 200 days.

BLNK Stocks -2.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Blink Charging Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.94%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.29%, while the shares sank at the distance of -33.94% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +205.44% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK went up by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +329.41% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.79. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw 292.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BLNK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), starting from LEVINE JACK, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 70,287 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $83,000 with the latest closing price.

LEVINE JACK, the Director of Blink Charging Co., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that LEVINE JACK is holding 60,287 shares at the value of $80,000 based on the most recent closing price.

BLNK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -379.53 for the present operating margin and -240.92 for gross margin. The net margin for Blink Charging Co. stands at -349.69. Total capital return value is set at -85.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.70. Equity return holds the value -167.40%, with -96.70% for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.70.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 15.21 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Blink Charging Co. is 14.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.