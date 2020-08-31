Growth Myths About Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) You Probably Still Believe

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.07 and move down -25.57%, while WORK stocks collected 9.73% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/26/20 that What to Know About Palantir, the Latest Tech Company to File to Go Public

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Worth an Investment?

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) 11 of the analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Slack Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $34.70 which is $2.38 above current price. WORK currently has a short float of 13.69% and public float of 427.19M with average trading volume of 19.19M shares.

WORK Market Performance

WORK stocks went up by 9.73% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.91% and a quarterly performance of -14.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.44%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.65% for WORK stocks with the simple moving average of 18.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WORK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WORK shares by setting it to “Peer Perform”. The predicted price for WORK socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $52 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WORK stock at the price of $45. The rating they have provided for WORK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 17, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Sell” rating to WORK stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 19, 2020.

WORK Stocks 3.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Slack Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.99% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.75% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WORK went up by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +54.15% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.22. In addition, Slack Technologies, Inc. saw 41.95% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

WORK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), starting from Henderson Cal, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $30.53 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 126,255 shares of Slack Technologies, Inc., valued at $45,795 with the latest closing price.

Henderson Cal, the Chief Technology Officer of Slack Technologies, Inc., sold 1,500 shares at the value of $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Henderson Cal is holding 127,755 shares at the value of $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

WORK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -88.49 for the present operating margin and +84.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Slack Technologies, Inc. stands at -90.58. Total capital return value is set at -62.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.76. Equity return holds the value -81.60%, with -41.10% for asset returns.

Based on Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 24.24.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.30 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Slack Technologies, Inc. is 5.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.