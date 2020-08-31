Search
Growth Curve Analysis: Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) grow 52.07% in last 30 days

by Melissa Arnold

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) went up by 6.34% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.97 and move up 5.08%, while VSLR stocks collected 15.43% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FSCT and VSLR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) Worth an Investment?

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) The 36 Months beta value for VSLR stocks is at 1.78, while 2 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vivint Solar, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $20.75 which is -$10.14 below current price. VSLR currently has a short float of 7.90% and public float of 120.68M with average trading volume of 2.86M shares.

VSLR Market Performance

VSLR stocks went up by 15.43% for the week, with the monthly jump of 52.07% and a quarterly performance of 271.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 291.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.03% for VSLR stocks with the simple moving average of 188.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSLR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for VSLR shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for VSLR socks in the upcoming period according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSLR stock at the price of $10, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for VSLR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 25, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave “Overweight” rating to VSLR stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 20, 2019.

VSLR Stocks 55.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Vivint Solar, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 5.35% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.38%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, while the shares surge at the distance of +50.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +207.04% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VSLR went up by +15.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +341.68% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.93. In addition, Vivint Solar, Inc. saw 320.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VSLR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR), starting from Pedersen Todd R., who sold 97,710 shares at the price of $28.58 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Vivint Solar, Inc., valued at $2,792,845 with the latest closing price.

Russell Dana C, the CFO and EVP of Vivint Solar, Inc., sold 142,867 shares at the value of $28.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Russell Dana C is holding 230,790 shares at the value of $4,012,277 based on the most recent closing price.

VSLR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -54.12 for the present operating margin and +18.32 for gross margin. The net margin for Vivint Solar, Inc. stands at -29.96. Total capital return value is set at -10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.44. Equity return holds the value -52.50%, with -3.10% for asset returns.

Based on Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 799.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 88.88. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 52.60 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2.36 and long-term debt to capital is 782.11.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.15 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for Vivint Solar, Inc. is 12.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Quick Links