Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Plans and Analysts Expectations

by Ethane Eddington

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move down -139.62%, while EVFM stocks collected 2.62% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that Evofem Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Worth an Investment?

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) The 36 Months beta value for EVFM stocks is at 0.23, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.25 which is -$3.13 below current price. EVFM currently has a short float of 4.58% and public float of 80.00M with average trading volume of 4.01M shares.

EVFM Market Performance

EVFM stocks went up by 2.62% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.96% and a quarterly performance of -38.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.38% for EVFM stocks with the simple moving average of -33.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVFM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVFM shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for EVFM socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVFM stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for EVFM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave “Overweight” rating to EVFM stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 16, 2019.

EVFM Stocks 4.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -58.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.68% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.83% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EVFM went up by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.60% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.09. In addition, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. saw -49.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EVFM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), starting from Rarick Lisa Dale, who bought 5,250 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Jun 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,250 shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., valued at $15,698 with the latest closing price.

Hall William Walmsley, the Director of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Hall William Walmsley is holding 5,000 shares at the value of $14,250 based on the most recent closing price.

EVFM Stock Fundamentals

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.24.

Previous articleWalk through Financial Numbers of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)
Next articleThe Clorox Company (CLX) Everything Investors Need To Know

Related Articles

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
View Post
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
View Post
Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.22 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Nicola Day - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.96 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 6.60 – 6.94: is It Good Range to Buy Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.88 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.47 and...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Olin Corporation (OLN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 5.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Nicola Day - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.08 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.45 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.25 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.37 and move...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.19 and move...
Read more

Quick Links