Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) went up by 5.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.10 and move down -152.03%, while CCO stocks collected 16.04% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Clear Channel Outdoor Integrates Outdoor Ads with All-Screen Video Solution

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Worth an Investment?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) The 36 Months beta value for CCO stocks is at 2.10, while 3 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.59 which is $0.36 above current price. CCO currently has a short float of 3.51% and public float of 463.01M with average trading volume of 2.70M shares.

CCO Market Performance

CCO stocks went up by 16.04% for the week, with the monthly jump of 32.41% and a quarterly performance of 24.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.23% for CCO stocks with the simple moving average of -23.14% for the last 200 days.

CCO Stocks 19.29% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -60.32% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, while the shares surge at the distance of +34.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading unchanged at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CCO went up by +16.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -51.95% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0924. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. saw -56.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CCO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), starting from MORELAND W BENJAMIN, who bought 400,000 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 996,255 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., valued at $473,200 with the latest closing price.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT , the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., sold 14,907 shares at the value of $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT is holding 104,872,541 shares at the value of $13,710 based on the most recent closing price.

CCO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.58 for the present operating margin and +34.37 for gross margin. The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. stands at -13.54. Total capital return value is set at 6.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.69. Equity return holds the value 25.20%, with -9.90% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is 3.77 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.