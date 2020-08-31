Century Aluminum Company (CENX): All the Basics You Need to Know

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) went up by 6.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.33 and move down -14.44%, while CENX stocks collected 9.15% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/20 that At Least One Company Is Cheering Renewed Aluminum Tariff on Canada

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Worth an Investment?

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) The 36 Months beta value for CENX stocks is at 1.90, while 0 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Century Aluminum Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.00 which is -$2.9 below current price. CENX currently has a short float of 5.59% and public float of 50.31M with average trading volume of 1.24M shares.

CENX Market Performance

CENX stocks went up by 9.15% for the week, with the monthly jump of 28.91% and a quarterly performance of 62.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.41% for CENX stocks with the simple moving average of 54.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CENX shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for CENX socks in the upcoming period according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on June 25, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CENX stock at the price of $5, previously predicting the value of $11. The rating they have provided for CENX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

Berenberg gave “ Hold” rating to CENX stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 14, 2019.

CENX Stocks 19.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Century Aluminum Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +42.86% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CENX went up by +9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +32.35% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.82. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw 31.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CENX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Century Aluminum Company (CENX), starting from Hoerner John E., who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $9.09 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 173,272 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $90,900 with the latest closing price.

Hoerner John E., the EVP – N. American Operations of Century Aluminum Company, sold 10,000 shares at the value of $9.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Hoerner John E. is holding 183,272 shares at the value of $93,500 based on the most recent closing price.

CENX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -3.91 for the present operating margin and -1.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -4.17. Total capital return value is set at -7.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.74. Equity return holds the value -8.20%, with -3.60% for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Company (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.79 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 32.34. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.51 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2.86 and long-term debt to capital is 43.26.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.52 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for Century Aluminum Company is 17.88 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.