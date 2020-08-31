Calix, Inc. (CALX) rising towards new 52-week high

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) went up by 7.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.69 and move down -3.51%, while CALX stocks collected 10.99% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Cumberland Connect Chooses Calix to Complete End-to-End Network Integration 83 Percent Faster, Provides the Ultimate Experience for Members

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Worth an Investment?

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) The 36 Months beta value for CALX stocks is at 1.57, while 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Calix, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.25 which is $2.08 above current price. CALX currently has a short float of 3.45% and public float of 52.50M with average trading volume of 927.76K shares.

CALX Market Performance

CALX stocks went up by 10.99% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.15% and a quarterly performance of 54.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 265.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.44% for CALX stocks with the simple moving average of 92.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CALX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CALX socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on April 24, 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALX stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for CALX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 14, 2018.

Northland Capital gave “ Market Perform” rating to CALX stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 15, 2017.

CALX Stocks 21.95% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Calix, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +57.36% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CALX went up by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +183.20% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.06. In addition, Calix, Inc. saw 174.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CALX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Calix, Inc. (CALX), starting from LISTWIN DONALD J, who bought 21,936 shares at the price of $20.40 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 285,000 shares of Calix, Inc., valued at $447,532 with the latest closing price.

LISTWIN DONALD J, the Director of Calix, Inc., bought 5,109 shares at the value of $19.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that LISTWIN DONALD J is holding 263,064 shares at the value of $101,266 based on the most recent closing price.

CALX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -20.53 for the present operating margin and +45.33 for gross margin. The net margin for Calix, Inc. stands at -4.17. Total capital return value is set at -44.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.05. Equity return holds the value -9.20%, with -4.40% for asset returns.

Based on Calix, Inc. (CALX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 24.89. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.11 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -90.95 and long-term debt to capital is 9.31.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.05 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Calix, Inc. is 7.47 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.