Buy or Sell US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went up by 4.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.10 and move down -72.06%, while USFD stocks collected 12.33% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Worth an Investment?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) The 36 Months beta value for USFD stocks is at 1.45, while 6 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for US Foods Holding Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $26.63 which is $1.58 above current price. USFD currently has a short float of 2.11% and public float of 218.49M with average trading volume of 3.62M shares.

USFD Market Performance

USFD stocks went up by 12.33% for the week, with the monthly jump of 23.58% and a quarterly performance of 25.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.58% for USFD stocks with the simple moving average of -9.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for USFD shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for USFD socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD stock at the price of $25. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “ Market Perform” rating to USFD stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 23, 2020.

USFD Stocks 17.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, US Foods Holding Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.88% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, while the shares surge at the distance of +23.40% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +25.31% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, USFD went up by +12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -35.82% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $23.31. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw -40.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

USFD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), starting from Pforzheimer Carl Andrew, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $21.09 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 21,997 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $105,441 with the latest closing price.

Locascio Dirk J., the Chief Financial Officer of US Foods Holding Corp., sold 26,940 shares at the value of $40.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that Locascio Dirk J. is holding 39,894 shares at the value of $1,092,956 based on the most recent closing price.

USFD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.90 for the present operating margin and +17.68 for gross margin. The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp. stands at +1.48. Total capital return value is set at 9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.13. Equity return holds the value -0.80%, with -0.20% for asset returns.

Based on US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), the company’s capital structure generated 138.29 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.03. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 45.44 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.93 and long-term debt to capital is 127.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.55 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for US Foods Holding Corp. is 16.79 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.