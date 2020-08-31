Buy or Sell Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) went down by -2.72% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $150.00 and move down -12.82%, while LVGO stocks collected -5.27% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/20 that Pandemic Drives Patients—and Deal Makers—to Telemedicine

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) Worth an Investment?

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) 12 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Livongo Health, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $127.41 which is -$5.55 below current price. LVGO currently has a short float of 15.69% and public float of 59.30M with average trading volume of 5.06M shares.

LVGO Market Performance

LVGO stocks went down by -5.27% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.71% and a quarterly performance of 124.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 331.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.25% for LVGO stocks with the simple moving average of 151.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVGO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LVGO shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for LVGO socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $137 based on the research report published on August 24, 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVGO stock at the price of $137. The rating they have provided for LVGO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 7, 2020.

Needham gave “ Hold” rating to LVGO stocks, setting the target price at $137 in the report published on August 6, 2020.

LVGO Stocks 22.55% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Livongo Health, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.36% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +89.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LVGO went down by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +419.38% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $130.31. In addition, Livongo Health, Inc. saw 430.57% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LVGO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO), starting from Schneider Jennifer, who sold 8,598 shares at the price of $132.53 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 208,177 shares of Livongo Health, Inc., valued at $1,139,493 with the latest closing price.

BURKE ZANE M, the Chief Executive Officer of Livongo Health, Inc., sold 2,062 shares at the value of $132.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that BURKE ZANE M is holding 1,013,953 shares at the value of $273,277 based on the most recent closing price.

LVGO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -34.84 for the present operating margin and +72.25 for gross margin. The net margin for Livongo Health, Inc. stands at -32.47. Total capital return value is set at -18.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.94. Equity return holds the value -15.30%, with -11.50% for asset returns.