BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) – the Stock that gain 4.66% this week!

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) went up by 8.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.00 and move down -25.79%, while BSQR stocks collected 4.66% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Bsquare Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) Worth an Investment?

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) The 36 Months beta value for BSQR stocks is at 1.69, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BSQUARE Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.00 which is -$0.12 below current price. BSQR currently has a short float of 0.08% and public float of 11.44M with average trading volume of 46.67K shares.

BSQR Market Performance

BSQR stocks went up by 4.66% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.01% and a quarterly performance of -11.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.31%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.09% for BSQR stocks with the simple moving average of 19.35% for the last 200 days.

BSQR Stocks 7.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, BSQUARE Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.93%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BSQR went up by +14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +24.11% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4355. In addition, BSQUARE Corporation saw 5.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BSQR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR), starting from Vardeman Ryan L., who bought 21,115 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,585,711 shares of BSQUARE Corporation, valued at $30,581 with the latest closing price.

WHEATON CHRISTOPHER, the Chief Financial Officer of BSQUARE Corporation, bought 6,667 shares at the value of $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that WHEATON CHRISTOPHER is holding 15,000 shares at the value of $9,617 based on the most recent closing price.

BSQR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -11.76 for the present operating margin and +17.03 for gross margin. The net margin for BSQUARE Corporation stands at -15.49. Total capital return value is set at -46.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.68. Equity return holds the value -41.80%, with -17.40% for asset returns.

Based on BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.80.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.16 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for BSQUARE Corporation is 5.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.