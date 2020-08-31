BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) rising towards new 52-week high

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) went up by 7.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.73 and move up 2.8%, while BRP stocks collected 6.06% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that BRP Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Worth an Investment?

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for BRP Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.20 which is -$3.27 below current price. BRP currently has a short float of 3.22% and public float of 30.01M with average trading volume of 326.17K shares.

BRP Market Performance

BRP stocks went up by 6.06% for the week, with the monthly jump of 47.05% and a quarterly performance of 96.73%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.98% for BRP stocks with the simple moving average of 74.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BRP shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for BRP socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRP stock at the price of $19. The rating they have provided for BRP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18, 2019.

Raymond James gave “Outperform” rating to BRP stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 18, 2019.

BRP Stocks 42.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, BRP Group, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 2.88% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, while the shares surge at the distance of +48.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +65.01% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BRP went up by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +53.86% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.95. In addition, BRP Group, Inc. saw 53.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BRP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRP Group, Inc. (BRP), starting from Baldwin Lowry, who sold 35,987 shares at the price of $14.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of BRP Group, Inc., valued at $530,819 with the latest closing price.

Loper Enterprises, LLC, the 10% Owner of BRP Group, Inc., sold 35,987 shares at the value of $14.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Loper Enterprises, LLC is holding 0 shares at the value of $530,819 based on the most recent closing price.

BRP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -3.54 for the present operating margin and +22.01 for gross margin. The net margin for BRP Group, Inc. stands at -6.28. Total capital return value is set at -2.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.07. Equity return holds the value -17.40%, with -2.90% for asset returns.

Based on BRP Group, Inc. (BRP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.56 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 35.30. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.54 and long-term debt to capital is 54.56.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.05 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for BRP Group, Inc. is 3.09 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51.