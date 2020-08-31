Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI): Share Tumbled 13.46% last week: What Happened?

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) went up by 15.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.51 and move down -592.55%, while BBI stocks collected 13.46% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Brickell Biotech Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Worth an Investment?

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) The 36 Months beta value for BBI stocks is at -0.19, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Brickell Biotech, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.50 which is -$0.94 below current price. BBI currently has a short float of 0.30% and public float of 24.65M with average trading volume of 2.49M shares.

BBI Market Performance

BBI stocks went up by 13.46% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.19% and a quarterly performance of -17.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.22%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.98% for BBI stocks with the simple moving average of -33.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BBI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for BBI socks in the upcoming period according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on August 28, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBI stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for BBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25, 2020.

BBI Stocks 1.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Brickell Biotech, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -85.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.87%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.29%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.83% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BBI went up by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -56.20% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8654. In addition, Brickell Biotech, Inc. saw -37.22% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BBI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -309.06 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Brickell Biotech, Inc. stands at -301.59. Total capital return value is set at -86.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.66. Equity return holds the value -193.40%, with -110.90% for asset returns.

Based on Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.95. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 0.83 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -11.67 and long-term debt to capital is 0.96.