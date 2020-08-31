BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) – the Stock that gain 72.12% this week!

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) went down by -7.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $162.50 and move down -24.06%, while BIGC stocks collected 72.12% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that BigCommerce Earns Seven Medals in Analyst Evaluation of B2B Digital Commerce Platforms

BIGC Market Performance

BIGC stocks went up by 72.12% for the week. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.94% for BIGC stocks with the simple moving average of 54.94% for the last 200 days.

BIGC Stocks 54.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at -, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 28.07%.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC went up by +72.12%. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. saw 81.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BIGC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -36.56 for the present operating margin and +75.89 for gross margin. The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stands at -37.99.