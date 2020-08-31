Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) set up for great things

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.39 and move down -6.53%, while ADI stocks collected 3.07% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/24/20 that This Chip Company’s Makeover Has Only Just Begun

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Worth an Investment?

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.02 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ADI Market Performance

ADI stocks went up by 3.07% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.82% and a quarterly performance of 6.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.80% for ADI stocks with the simple moving average of 6.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for ADI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ADI socks in the upcoming period according to Daiwa Securities is $7 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Edward Jones, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “Equal-Weight” rating to ADI stocks, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on June 16, 2020.

ADI Stocks 1.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Analog Devices, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.73%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.63% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADI went up by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.58% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $117.70. In addition, Analog Devices, Inc. saw 0.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ADI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), starting from Hassett Joseph, who sold 15,681 shares at the price of $120.82 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 27,981 shares of Analog Devices, Inc., valued at $1,894,500 with the latest closing price.

Pietkiewicz Steve, the SVP, Power Products of Analog Devices, Inc., sold 3,710 shares at the value of $123.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Pietkiewicz Steve is holding 40,817 shares at the value of $457,421 based on the most recent closing price.

ADI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +30.02 for the present operating margin and +59.81 for gross margin. The net margin for Analog Devices, Inc. stands at +22.70. Total capital return value is set at 10.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.96. Equity return holds the value 9.50%, with 5.20% for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 46.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 31.93. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.80 and long-term debt to capital is 44.34.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Analog Devices, Inc. is 9.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.