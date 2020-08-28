WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Everything Investors Need To Know

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) went up by 0.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.79 and move down -7.91%, while WSC stocks collected 2.00% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

WSC Market Performance

WSC stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.27% and a quarterly performance of 37.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.95%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.85% for WSC stocks with the simple moving average of 21.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WSC shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for WSC socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 2, 2020.

Stifel gave “Buy” rating to WSC stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 1, 2020.

WSC Stocks 21.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.22%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.63% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WSC went up by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +10.28% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.17. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw -0.81% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WSC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), starting from SAGANSKY JEFFREY, who sold 52,285 shares at the price of $17.87 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,981,843 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $934,072 with the latest closing price.

SAGANSKY JEFFREY, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., sold 81,528 shares at the value of $17.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that SAGANSKY JEFFREY is holding 2,034,128 shares at the value of $1,456,579 based on the most recent closing price.