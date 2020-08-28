Will Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Remain Competitive?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $101.99 and move down -90.85%, while VLO stocks collected 1.40% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/25/20 that 4 Energy Stocks Left Behind in the Rally

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Worth an Investment?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.63 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VLO Market Performance

VLO stocks went up by 1.40% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.47% and a quarterly performance of -19.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.86% for VLO stocks with the simple moving average of -22.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VLO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for VLO socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $62 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO stock at the price of $70, previously predicting the value of $85. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 8, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Neutral” rating to VLO stocks, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on June 17, 2020.

VLO Stocks -4.44% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Valero Energy Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -47.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.58%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.25% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VLO went up by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -46.92% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $53.76. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw -42.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VLO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), starting from Pfeiffer Philip J., who bought 1,310 shares at the price of $43.82 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 22,224 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $57,402 with the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Valero Energy Corporation, bought 45,000 shares at the value of $47.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 100,274 shares at the value of $2,128,752 based on the most recent closing price.

VLO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.62 for the present operating margin and +4.44 for gross margin. The net margin for Valero Energy Corporation stands at +2.23. Total capital return value is set at 11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.73. Equity return holds the value 5.20%, with 2.10% for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.11 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.20 and long-term debt to capital is 46.49.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for Valero Energy Corporation is 13.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.