Will Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Remain Competitive?

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.33 and move down -66.75%, while STWD stocks collected 1.81% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Starwood Property Trust Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Fred Perpall

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Worth an Investment?

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.96 times of increase in earnings at the present.

STWD Market Performance

STWD stocks went up by 1.81% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.85% and a quarterly performance of 19.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.29%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.93% for STWD stocks with the simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for STWD shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for STWD socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on December 2, 2019.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD stock at the price of $23. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 21, 2018.

Raymond James gave “Outperform” rating to STWD stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 27, 2018.

STWD Stocks 4.52% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.78%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.85% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.57% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, STWD went up by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -34.67% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.68. In addition, Starwood Property Trust, Inc. saw -36.48% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

STWD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD), starting from STERNLICHT BARRY S, who bought 218,000 shares at the price of $9.21 back on Mar 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,839,658 shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc., valued at $2,007,780 with the latest closing price.

Dishner Jeffrey G., the Director of Starwood Property Trust, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at the value of $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Dishner Jeffrey G. is holding 361,097 shares at the value of $465,000 based on the most recent closing price.

STWD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +27.20 for the present operating margin and +72.96 for gross margin. The net margin for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. stands at +38.36. Total capital return value is set at 2.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return holds the value 8.30%, with 0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 250.66 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 71.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 15.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.41 and long-term debt to capital is 228.30.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 14.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is 21.19 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.02.