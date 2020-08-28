Will Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Remain Competitive?

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) went up by 8.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $39.81 and move down -179.96%, while CNK stocks collected 14.68% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/21/20 that Big Theater Chains Tout Safe-Moviegoing Measures

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Worth an Investment?

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) The 36 Months beta value for CNK stocks is at 1.78, while 6 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.25 which is $2.03 above current price. CNK currently has a short float of 17.47% and public float of 98.05M with average trading volume of 5.85M shares.

CNK Market Performance

CNK stocks went up by 14.68% for the week, with the monthly jump of 23.76% and a quarterly performance of -5.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.54% for CNK stocks with the simple moving average of -31.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CNK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CNK socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “ Neutral” rating to CNK stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

CNK Stocks 13.50% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, while the shares surge at the distance of +19.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.33% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CNK went up by +14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -60.52% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.11. In addition, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. saw -57.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CNK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK), starting from Humrichouse Ximena G, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $11.40 back on Mar 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 16,445 shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc., valued at $56,976 with the latest closing price.

Humrichouse Ximena G, the Director of Cinemark Holdings, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $6.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Humrichouse Ximena G is holding 21,445 shares at the value of $30,900 based on the most recent closing price.

CNK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.41 for the present operating margin and +17.69 for gross margin. The net margin for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. stands at +5.79. Total capital return value is set at 9.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return holds the value -13.00%, with -3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 235.08 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 70.16. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 57.91 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.12 and long-term debt to capital is 218.40.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.09 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is 35.27 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.