Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $346.11 and move up 0.07%, while COST stocks collected 1.61% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/26/20 that COVID-19-related consumer needs are turning Best Buy into an essential retailer, analysts say

COST Market Performance

COST stocks went up by 1.61% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.20% and a quarterly performance of 12.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.40% for COST stocks with the simple moving average of 12.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for COST shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for COST socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $363 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST stock at the price of $328. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 6, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Outperform” rating to COST stocks, setting the target price at $355 in the report published on August 6, 2020.

COST Stocks 6.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Costco Wholesale Corporation was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.07% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.41%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.60% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, COST went up by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +15.13% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $339.33. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 17.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

COST Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), starting from GALANTI RICHARD A, who sold 1,754 shares at the price of $345.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 18,983 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $605,131 with the latest closing price.

DECKER SUSAN L, the Director of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sold 1,250 shares at the value of $338.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that DECKER SUSAN L is holding 24,247 shares at the value of $422,500 based on the most recent closing price.

COST Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.16 for the present operating margin and +12.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at +2.40. Total capital return value is set at 22.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.10. Equity return holds the value 23.00%, with 7.50% for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 47.52 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 32.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 15.96 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 32.15 and long-term debt to capital is 36.21.

EBITDA value lies at +1.87 B with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 1.15. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.84 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for Costco Wholesale Corporation is 95.32 with the total asset turnover at the value of 3.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.