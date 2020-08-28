Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.68 and move down -54.15%, while AIV stocks collected 1.43% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that Aimco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Worth an Investment?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.63 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AIV Market Performance

AIV stocks went up by 1.43% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.37% and a quarterly performance of -2.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.59%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.35% for AIV stocks with the simple moving average of -16.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for AIV shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AIV socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $44 based on the research report published on June 18, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV stock at the price of $44. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 12, 2020.

Mizuho gave “ Neutral” rating to AIV stocks, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 19, 2020.

AIV Stocks -2.57% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Apartment Investment and Management Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.69% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AIV went up by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.23% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $36.51. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw -30.07% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AIV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), starting from Rayis John D, who bought 27 shares at the price of $36.63 back on May 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,427 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $989 with the latest closing price.

NELSON KATHLEEN M., the Director of Apartment Investment and Management Company, sold 3,000 shares at the value of $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that NELSON KATHLEEN M. is holding 45,129 shares at the value of $90,000 based on the most recent closing price.

AIV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1.32 for the present operating margin and +24.38 for gross margin. The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +51.79. Total capital return value is set at -0.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return holds the value 10.50%, with 2.60% for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 256.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 71.93. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 66.82 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.87 and long-term debt to capital is 246.35.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 13.35 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Apartment Investment and Management Company is 15.51 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.14.