Why Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) Is in Such attractive Condition: Fell -3.71%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.11 and move down -77.4%, while MGNI stocks collected -0.94% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Worth an Investment?

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) The 36 Months beta value for MGNI stocks is at 1.53, while 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Magnite, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.90 which is $3.31 above current price. MGNI currently has a short float of 11.44% and public float of 105.41M with average trading volume of 2.30M shares.

MGNI Market Performance

MGNI stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with the monthly jump of 23.06% and a quarterly performance of 17.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.61% for MGNI stocks with the simple moving average of -2.22% for the last 200 days.

MGNI Stocks 8.95% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Magnite, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, while the shares surge at the distance of +29.88% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.09% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI went down by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -4.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.15. In addition, Magnite, Inc. saw -9.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MGNI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Magnite, Inc. (MGNI), starting from Kershaw Thomas, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $7.48 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 613,609 shares of Magnite, Inc., valued at $224,400 with the latest closing price.

MGNI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -17.63 for the present operating margin and +62.17 for gross margin. The net margin for Magnite, Inc. stands at -16.29. Total capital return value is set at -21.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.78. Equity return holds the value -31.80%, with -11.90% for asset returns.

Based on Magnite, Inc. (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.11 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.74.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for Magnite, Inc. is 0.74 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.