Why Investors Need To Watch Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) went up by 4.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.08 and move down -165.37%, while DBI stocks collected 9.94% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Designer Brands Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

DBI Market Performance

DBI stocks went up by 9.94% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.44% and a quarterly performance of 17.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.20% for DBI stocks with the simple moving average of -28.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DBI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DBI socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on June 15, 2020.

Standpoint Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBI stock at the price of $9. The rating they have provided for DBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18, 2020.

Susquehanna gave “ Neutral” rating to DBI stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on April 6, 2020.

DBI Stocks 9.88% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Designer Brands Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -62.32% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.91% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DBI went up by +9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -59.19% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.81. In addition, Designer Brands Inc. saw -54.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DBI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), starting from Rawlins Roger, who bought 52,265 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Mar 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 159,368 shares of Designer Brands Inc., valued at $150,523 with the latest closing price.

Poff Jared A., the EVP & CFO of Designer Brands Inc., bought 33,853 shares at the value of $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Poff Jared A. is holding 48,611 shares at the value of $99,582 based on the most recent closing price.

DBI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.08 for the present operating margin and +28.62 for gross margin. The net margin for Designer Brands Inc. stands at +2.71. Total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.87. Equity return holds the value -22.70%, with -6.10% for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 169.68 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 62.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.62 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 16.00 and long-term debt to capital is 143.79.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for Designer Brands Inc. is 41.11 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.