Why GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 0.29%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move down -116.64%, while EAF stocks collected 2.39% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that GrafTech Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Worth an Investment?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.39 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EAF Market Performance

EAF stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.48% and a quarterly performance of 0.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.40%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for EAF stocks with the simple moving average of -24.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EAF shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for EAF socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on February 13, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAF stock at the price of $14, previously predicting the value of $16. The rating they have provided for EAF stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 17, 2019.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to EAF stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 25, 2019.

EAF Stocks -3.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, GrafTech International Ltd. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -53.84% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.48% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.10% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EAF went up by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -48.22% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.83. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw -41.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EAF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), starting from Taccone Anthony R., who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $7.53 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,750 shares of GrafTech International Ltd., valued at $37,661 with the latest closing price.

BCP GP Ltd, the Director of GrafTech International Ltd., sold 30,223,546 shares at the value of $13.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that BCP GP Ltd is holding 199,216,541 shares at the value of $396,684,041 based on the most recent closing price.

EAF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +53.88 for the present operating margin and +57.59 for gross margin. The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +41.58. Total capital return value is set at 87.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 70.96. Equity return holds the value -88.70%, with 35.30% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.85 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for GrafTech International Ltd. is 6.78 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.