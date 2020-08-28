Why Do Investors Care About Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) went down by -2.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $206.74 and move down -18.64%, while LH stocks collected -4.08% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that LabCorp Will Perform Antibody Test at No Charge to Accelerate COVID-19 Blood Plasma Donation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Worth an Investment?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.48 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LH Market Performance

LH stocks went down by -4.08% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.46% and a quarterly performance of -0.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.11%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.17% for LH stocks with the simple moving average of 2.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LH socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $220 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LH stock at the price of $220. The rating they have provided for LH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 13, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “Buy” rating to LH stocks, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on June 2, 2020.

LH Stocks -4.42% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.71% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.37% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LH went down by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.08% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $186.68. In addition, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings saw 3.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), starting from Williams R Sanders, who sold 1,300 shares at the price of $173.12 back on Jul 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,095 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, valued at $225,056 with the latest closing price.

van der Vaart Sandra D, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, sold 435 shares at the value of $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that van der Vaart Sandra D is holding 4,044 shares at the value of $73,950 based on the most recent closing price.

LH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.46 for the present operating margin and +26.04 for gross margin. The net margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at +7.13. Total capital return value is set at 10.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.09. Equity return holds the value 5.00%, with 2.00% for asset returns.

Based on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.43. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.39 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.98 and long-term debt to capital is 85.60.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.03 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 5.94 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.