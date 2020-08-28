Why Do Investors Care About Formula One Group (FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.95 and move down -22.38%, while FWONK stocks collected 4.99% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Worth an Investment?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) 4 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Formula One Group stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $42.40 which is $3.5 above current price. FWONK currently has a short float of and public float of with average trading volume of 1.33M shares.

FWONK Market Performance

FWONK stocks went up by 4.99% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.19% and a quarterly performance of 15.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.76%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.63% for FWONK stocks with the simple moving average of 8.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWONK stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for FWONK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FWONK socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $46 based on the research report published on May 16, 2019.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWONK stock at the price of $46. The rating they have provided for FWONK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 9, 2018.

FWONK Stocks 13.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Formula One Group was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.55% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.74% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK went up by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -6.13% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.74. In addition, Formula One Group saw -12.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FWONK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1.73 for the present operating margin and +8.65 for gross margin. The net margin for Formula One Group stands at -15.38. Total capital return value is set at -0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89.

Based on Formula One Group (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.01. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.18 and long-term debt to capital is 108.36.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.52 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Formula One Group is 22.59 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.