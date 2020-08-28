Search
Why Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

by Ethane Eddington

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went up by 7.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.57 and move down -9.71%, while EAT stocks collected 5.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/14/20 that Chili’s parent says its weeks-old virtual chicken chain It’s Just Wings will soon be a $150 million brand

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Worth an Investment?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.83 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EAT Market Performance

EAT stocks went up by 5.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 41.85% and a quarterly performance of 52.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.53%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.04% for EAT stocks with the simple moving average of 42.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EAT shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for EAT socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $39 based on the research report published on August 28, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT stock at the price of $42, previously predicting the value of $36. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 18, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Buy” rating to EAT stocks, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on August 17, 2020.

EAT Stocks 53.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Brinker International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.85% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, while the shares surge at the distance of +60.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +65.08% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EAT went up by +11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -3.33% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $34.94. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw -4.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EAT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), starting from Patra Pankaj K, who sold 2,285 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,819 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $91,400 with the latest closing price.

PROVOST STEVE, the EVP & President Maggiano’s of Brinker International, Inc., sold 8,241 shares at the value of $39.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that PROVOST STEVE is holding 45,937 shares at the value of $321,399 based on the most recent closing price.

EAT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.57 for the present operating margin and +8.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Brinker International, Inc. stands at +0.79. Equity return holds the value -22.20%, with 6.30% for asset returns.

Quick Links