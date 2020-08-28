Search
Home Business
Business

What’s Behind Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) Volatile Ride?

by Nicola Day

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) went down by -2.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.98 and move down -125.59%, while ADVM stocks collected -9.05% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Closing of $217 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Worth an Investment?

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) The 36 Months beta value for ADVM stocks is at 1.86, while 8 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $28.43 which is -$11.96 below current price. ADVM currently has a short float of 21.45% and public float of 55.27M with average trading volume of 1.34M shares.

ADVM Market Performance

ADVM stocks went down by -9.05% for the week, with the monthly drop of -29.02% and a quarterly performance of -42.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.18% for ADVM stocks with the simple moving average of -17.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADVM shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for ADVM socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADVM stock at the price of $24. The rating they have provided for ADVM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 13, 2020.

SunTrust gave “ Buy” rating to ADVM stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 5, 2020.

ADVM Stocks -34.22% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -55.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, while the shares sank at the distance of -32.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -50.90% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM went down by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +30.71% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.89. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. saw 3.82% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ADVM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM), starting from Soparkar Peter, who bought 7,692 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,692 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., valued at $99,996 with the latest closing price.

Fischer Laurent, the CEO and Director of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., bought 7,692 shares at the value of $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Fischer Laurent is holding 7,692 shares at the value of $99,996 based on the most recent closing price.

ADVM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -27418.00 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. stands at -25794.40. Total capital return value is set at -33.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.87. Equity return holds the value -37.70%, with -31.50% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM), the company’s capital structure generated 18.55 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 15.64.

Previous articleLivent Corporation (LTHM) Gains 37.08% in one Year: What’s Next?
Next articleIs Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Related Articles

Business

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) future in Technology Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $222.09 and move up...
Trending

Buy or Sell Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) went up by 7.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.34 and...
Hot Stocks

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.38 and move...

Latest Posts

Business

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) future in Technology Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $222.09 and move up...
View Post
Trending

Buy or Sell Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) went up by 7.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.34 and...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.38 and move...
View Post
Companies

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) went down by -5.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.95 and move down...
View Post
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) went down by -6.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.23 and move down...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.38 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How One Should Trade TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.32 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Investors Need To Watch Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)?

Nicola Day - 0
Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) went up by 4.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.08 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Walk through Financial Numbers of Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.55 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Analyzing Future Direction of CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS): Next Earning Report on 11/02/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.44 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) future in Technology Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $222.09 and move up...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) went down by -6.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.23 and move down...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) went down by -2.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.77 and...
Read more
Business

Growth Curve Analysis: Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) grow 20.67% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.47 and...
Read more

Companies

Companies

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) went down by -5.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.95 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.90 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Do Investors Care About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.73 and...
Read more
Companies

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Nicola Day - 0
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) went down by -6.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.58 and move...
Read more
Companies

Will Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.84 and...
Read more

Quick Links