What Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) went up by 7.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.28 and move down -22.97%, while PGEN stocks collected 6.28% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Study of First-in-Class PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse(TM) Immunotherapy to Treat HPV-associated Cancers

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Worth an Investment?

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) The 36 Months beta value for PGEN stocks is at 1.55, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Precigen, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.50 which is $3.41 above current price. PGEN currently has a short float of 19.69% and public float of 145.15M with average trading volume of 2.09M shares.

PGEN Market Performance

PGEN stocks went up by 6.28% for the week, with the monthly jump of 35.16% and a quarterly performance of 169.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.31% for PGEN stocks with the simple moving average of 35.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PGEN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PGEN socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on May 8, 2020.

PGEN Stocks 24.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Precigen, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.68% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, while the shares surge at the distance of +34.55% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +46.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN went up by +6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.05% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.00. In addition, Precigen, Inc. saw 8.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PGEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Precigen, Inc. (PGEN), starting from KIRK RANDAL J, who bought 400,866 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 13,495,622 shares of Precigen, Inc., valued at $1,707,689 with the latest closing price.

KIRK RANDAL J, the Executive Chairman of Precigen, Inc., bought 808,518 shares at the value of $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KIRK RANDAL J is holding 13,216,701 shares at the value of $3,638,331 based on the most recent closing price.

PGEN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -191.14 for the present operating margin and +32.32 for gross margin. The net margin for Precigen, Inc. stands at -227.25. Total capital return value is set at -38.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.17. Equity return holds the value -295.00%, with -70.50% for asset returns.

Based on Precigen, Inc. (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 345.75 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 77.57. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 52.64 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -9.82 and long-term debt to capital is 293.08.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 11.22 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Precigen, Inc. is 3.34 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.