Walk through Financial Numbers of MPLX LP (MPLX)

by Daisy Galbraith

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.53 and move down -69.61%, while MPLX stocks collected -4.56% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Marathon Pipe Line LLC earns American Petroleum Institute Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) Worth an Investment?

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) The 36 Months beta value for MPLX stocks is at 2.02, while 11 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for MPLX LP stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.53 which is $5.57 above current price. MPLX currently has a short float of 4.19% and public float of 406.09M with average trading volume of 3.01M shares.

MPLX Market Performance

MPLX stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.07% and a quarterly performance of -5.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.59%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.09% for MPLX stocks with the simple moving average of -8.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MPLX shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for MPLX socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $170 based on the research report published on July 15, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX stock at the price of $18, previously predicting the value of $21. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 2, 2020.

Barclays gave “ Overweight” rating to MPLX stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 24, 2020.

MPLX Stocks -2.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MPLX LP was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.04% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.37% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.69% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX went down by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -24.97% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.95. In addition, MPLX LP saw -29.30% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MPLX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +37.74 for the present operating margin and +43.31 for gross margin. The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +11.80. Total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return holds the value -14.90%, with -5.50% for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 117.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.96. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 50.24 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.42 and long-term debt to capital is 128.46.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for MPLX LP is 8.82 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Quick Links