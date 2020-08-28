Search
Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) rising towards new 52-week high

by Melissa Arnold

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down -2.87%, while VRT stocks collected 3.40% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Worth an Investment?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vertiv Holdings Co. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $20.80 which is $3 above current price. VRT currently has a short float of 3.96% and public float of 265.43M with average trading volume of 3.24M shares.

VRT Market Performance

VRT stocks went up by 3.40% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.64% and a quarterly performance of 31.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.58% for VRT stocks with the simple moving average of 40.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for VRT socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

VRT Stocks 14.49% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Vertiv Holdings Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.29% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VRT went up by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +63.57% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.14. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co. saw 51.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VRT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), starting from VPE Holdings, LLC, who sold 23,000,000 shares at the price of $15.25 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 95,261,955 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co., valued at $350,750,000 with the latest closing price.

VPE Holdings, LLC, the Director of Vertiv Holdings Co., sold 23,000,000 shares at the value of $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that VPE Holdings, LLC is holding 95,261,955 shares at the value of $350,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

