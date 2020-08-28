Search
Valley National Bancorp (VLY) – good time to look at fundamentals

by Denise Gardner

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.14 and move down -54.65%, while VLY stocks collected 5.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends

VLY Market Performance

VLY stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.82% and a quarterly performance of -1.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.53% for VLY stocks with the simple moving average of -12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for VLY socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 4, 2020.

Stephens gave “Equal-Weight” rating to VLY stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 29, 2019.

VLY Stocks 3.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Valley National Bancorp was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.55%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.20% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VLY went up by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -34.53% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.75. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -31.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VLY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Valley National Bancorp (VLY), starting from Lynch Kevin J, who bought 6,350 shares at the price of $9.47 back on Jun 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,495,797 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $60,131 with the latest closing price.

CHILLURA JOSEPH, the SEVP, Chief Ret & Busn Bnkg Of of Valley National Bancorp, sold 45,972 shares at the value of $9.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that CHILLURA JOSEPH is holding 649,835 shares at the value of $429,486 based on the most recent closing price.

VLY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +32.99 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +20.10. Total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return holds the value 7.30%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 81.69 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.96.

