Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) – the Stock that gain 4.58% this week!

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 2.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.77 and move down -32.39%, while UNVR stocks collected 4.58% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Univar Solutions Receives Award for Excellence in Product Safety

UNVR Market Performance

UNVR stocks went up by 4.58% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.20% and a quarterly performance of 21.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.16% for UNVR stocks with the simple moving average of 4.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UNVR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for UNVR socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on March 30, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNVR stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for UNVR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 19, 2020.

Berenberg gave “ Hold” rating to UNVR stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 17, 2019.

UNVR Stocks 6.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Univar Solutions Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -24.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.26%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR went up by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -21.62% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.02. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw -22.81% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UNVR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), starting from Pappas Christopher D, who bought 12,000 shares at the price of $12.35 back on May 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 109,088 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $148,156 with the latest closing price.

ALEXOS NICHOLAS W, the EVP, CFO of Univar Solutions Inc., bought 250,000 shares at the value of $13.33 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that ALEXOS NICHOLAS W is holding 250,000 shares at the value of $3,333,725 based on the most recent closing price.

UNVR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.74 for the present operating margin and +20.74 for gross margin. The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at -1.14. Total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.61. Equity return holds the value 0.30%, with 0.10% for asset returns.

Based on Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), the company’s capital structure generated 166.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 62.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.29 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.80 and long-term debt to capital is 161.78.

EBITDA value lies at +159.40 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 4.15. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.70 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for Univar Solutions Inc. is 8.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.