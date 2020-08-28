Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Luminex Corporation (LMNX)

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) went down by -11.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.69 and move down -59.55%, while LMNX stocks collected -17.57% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Luminex Corporation Announces Departure of G. Walter Loewenbaum from Its Board of Directors

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) Worth an Investment?

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 290.33 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LMNX Market Performance

LMNX stocks went down by -17.57% for the week, with the monthly drop of -27.40% and a quarterly performance of -16.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.11% for LMNX stocks with the simple moving average of -6.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMNX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LMNX shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for LMNX socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMNX stock at the price of $21, previously predicting the value of $23. The rating they have provided for LMNX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 27, 2019.

BTIG Research gave “Buy” rating to LMNX stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 5, 2018.

LMNX Stocks -21.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Luminex Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.32% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, while the shares sank at the distance of -28.84% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -12.26% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LMNX went down by -17.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +35.46% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $32.59. In addition, Luminex Corporation saw 12.82% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LMNX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Luminex Corporation (LMNX), starting from Fairchild Nancy, who sold 24,283 shares at the price of $40.16 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 33,828 shares of Luminex Corporation, valued at $975,205 with the latest closing price.

Shapiro Eric, the SR VP, GLOBAL MARKETING of Luminex Corporation, sold 14,179 shares at the value of $40.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Shapiro Eric is holding 33,867 shares at the value of $569,429 based on the most recent closing price.

LMNX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -3.61 for the present operating margin and +51.20 for gross margin. The net margin for Luminex Corporation stands at -1.13. Total capital return value is set at -2.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.79. Equity return holds the value 2.30%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Luminex Corporation (LMNX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.78 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 4.56.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for Luminex Corporation is 6.13 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.