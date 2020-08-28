Search
UDR, Inc. (UDR) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

by Ethane Eddington

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $51.25 and move down -46.72%, while UDR stocks collected 1.54% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that UDR Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

UDR Market Performance

UDR stocks went up by 1.54% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly performance of -5.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.85%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.58% for UDR stocks with the simple moving average of -15.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UDR shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for UDR socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 4, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Underweight” rating to UDR stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 27, 2020.

UDR Stocks -3.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, UDR, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -31.84% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.27% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UDR went up by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -26.48% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $35.08. In addition, UDR, Inc. saw -25.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UDR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR, Inc. (UDR), starting from ALCOCK HARRY G, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $42.50 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 77,261 shares of UDR, Inc., valued at $425,000 with the latest closing price.

TOOMEY THOMAS W, the Chairman and CEO of UDR, Inc., sold 30,000 shares at the value of $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TOOMEY THOMAS W is holding 1,501,226 shares at the value of $1,222,026 based on the most recent closing price.

UDR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.36 for the present operating margin and +24.33 for gross margin. The net margin for UDR, Inc. stands at +15.94. Total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.62. Equity return holds the value 5.50%, with 2.00% for asset returns.

Based on UDR, Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 146.08 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 50.91 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.25 and long-term debt to capital is 135.34.

EBITDA value lies at 314.08 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 6.43. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 16.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for UDR, Inc. is 11.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.13.

Quick Links