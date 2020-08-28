Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.38 and move down -306.93%, while TGI stocks collected 3.88% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Triumph Mechanical Controls Selected For Water Tank Systems On A321XLR

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Worth an Investment?

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) The 36 Months beta value for TGI stocks is at 2.67, while 1 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Triumph Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.45 which is $0.23 above current price. TGI currently has a short float of 7.15% and public float of 51.21M with average trading volume of 2.47M shares.

TGI Market Performance

TGI stocks went up by 3.88% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.88% and a quarterly performance of -3.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.10%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.33% for TGI stocks with the simple moving average of -49.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGI shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for TGI socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGI stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for TGI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Underperform” rating to TGI stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 20, 2020.

TGI Stocks -8.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Triumph Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -75.43% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -28.44% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TGI went up by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -74.08% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.22. In addition, Triumph Group, Inc. saw -71.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TGI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.79 for the present operating margin and +15.67 for gross margin. The net margin for Triumph Group, Inc. stands at -0.97. Total capital return value is set at 19.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.84. Equity return holds the value 43.80%, with -12.20% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.08. The receivables turnover for Triumph Group, Inc. is 4.45 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.