Traders Need To Watch These 4 Stocks Today

by irfan

Futures are set to open the market higher, erasing all of 2020’s losses. Workday is one of the companies driving the market after hours. The Finance and HR software company earned 84 cents per share compared to an expected 66 cents per share. Revenues for WDAY were $1.06 billion, beating analysts’ $1.04 billion. Now, what really has traders liking the company is that it raised its 2021 forecast as its software is more in demand now as companies across the country try to stay connected to employees working remotely.

And in other news, Walmart and Microsoft are going to be stepdads to Tik Tok. The race to acquiring this social media company is on…and Facebook is slightly concerned. Here is why: the Tik Tok app has been downloaded 2 billion times, it boasts 100 million American users, and this acquisition will include Tik Tok operations in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Microsoft and Walmart could monetize the platform with advertising by the end of the year.

Switching topics…With all this sexy talk about inflation…Well, I have Bitcoin on my mind. The Winklevoss Twins or Winklevii wrote an essay about BTC going to $500,000 per coin. Here are some interesting excerpts: “Even before COVID-19, and despite the longest bull run in U.S. economic history, the government was spending money like a drunken sailor, cutting taxes like Crazy Eddie, and printing money like a banana republic…The increase in long-term Treasurys is perhaps the more troubling point. It reveals that one body of government (the Fed) has “purchased” $557 billion of debt from another body of government (the Treasury) using money it printed.”

They continue to argue that Powell’s recent inflation target is the government signaling that down the line it is preparing for a soft default, or, at the least, readying the landscape to make it possible. When this default happens, the Winkelvii believe that Bitcoin, a technological native currency, will outrun commodities. “Nonetheless, we believe that bitcoin will continue to cannibalize gold and that this story will play out dramatically over the next decade. The rate of technological adoption is growing exponentially. Software is eating the world and gold is on the menu.”

Now, regardless of what you believe about cryptocurrency, it is important to reckon with how COVID-19 accelerated the wealth gap…And rising inflation will only add gasoline to that. Americans are supposed to spend when they know the dollar will be worthless in the future, but what if you don’t have the money in your account to spend like that? Rising inflation steals money from the poorest of Americans and by most economist accounts, 2% inflation will be closer to 6% for lower-class families.

Why I do like Bitcoin is for this simple reason…Often the government has been responsible for making basic necessities expensive or out of reach. Childcare, education, transportation, healthcare, insurance…And technological innovation has continually made a dent in those prices by offering ways to democratize or change the system (i.e. categorical disruption). It is possible Bitcoin can do the same for money, but the verdict is still out for me.

Below you can find some of the most notable stocks to watch today.

OneConnect Financial technology (OCFT)

Just your run-of-the-mill Chinese Fintech that is up $10 since April, and I think there is an argument to be made that OCFT has really not even seen yet the revenues it might see in the future. Most of the Fintech world in Asia has not converted to the cloud and really digitized their offerings. OCFT specializes in this transition and they could see some even bigger client wins in the future.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

This American freighter is kicking into high gear. ARCB’s chart over the last 6-months is impressive and if you are bullish on the economy, you may want to buy a quality transporter/logistic operator with a rock-solid balance sheet. The stock is up 68% since May 1st.

Tricon Residential Incorporated (TCNGF)

The rental market might be in hot demand in the next five years. Tricon owns single-family and multi-family rentals across the country. The stock has tacked on $2 to its share price since June and we see this company adding to their real estate portfolio by the end of the year.

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

I have been writing about PLUG since it was $2. This hydrogen fuel cell-maker largely works with forklifts, but it has been expanding to other work vehicles. The company recently got a big win when a U.K. grocery chain purchased PLUG’s turnkey solution for its warehouses. PLUG is not without risk as shorts are hanging all over this thing, but the stock has gone stratospheric since May rising 230%.

