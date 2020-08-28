Time to Pay a Little Attention to Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Again

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) went down by -14.94% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $46.50 and move down -213.34%, while ODT stocks collected -57.16% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Odonate Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Worth an Investment?

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $41.67 which is $28.49 above current price. ODT currently has a short float of 3.03% and public float of 29.90M with average trading volume of 177.63K shares.

ODT Market Performance

ODT stocks went down by -57.16% for the week, with the monthly drop of -59.21% and a quarterly performance of -54.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.72%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -56.34% for ODT stocks with the simple moving average of -53.92% for the last 200 days.

ODT Stocks -60.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.15%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.39%, while the shares sank at the distance of -59.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -65.00% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ODT went down by -57.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -54.48% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $32.91. In addition, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. saw -54.28% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ODT Stock Fundamentals

Based on Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.26.