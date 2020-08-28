Search
Time to Pay a Little Attention to Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Again

by Daisy Galbraith

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) went up by 24.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.60 and move down -164.71%, while GEVO stocks collected -40.11% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Worth an Investment?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) The 36 Months beta value for GEVO stocks is at 2.68, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gevo, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.53 which is -$1.36 below current price. GEVO currently has a short float of 3.37% and public float of 45.42M with average trading volume of 28.46M shares.

GEVO Market Performance

GEVO stocks went down by -40.11% for the week, with the monthly jump of 91.73% and a quarterly performance of -15.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 67.64% for GEVO stocks with the simple moving average of -4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GEVO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GEVO socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is based on the research report published on September 7, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEVO stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for GEVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 9, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave “Buy” rating to GEVO stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 13, 2017.

GEVO Stocks 77.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Gevo, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -62.22% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 18.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 24.43%, while the shares surge at the distance of +152.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.38% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO went up by +12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -45.69% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8531. In addition, Gevo, Inc. saw -52.81% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GEVO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -107.61 for the present operating margin and -51.54 for gross margin. The net margin for Gevo, Inc. stands at -117.04. Total capital return value is set at -27.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.87. Equity return holds the value -44.90%, with -34.80% for asset returns.

Based on Gevo, Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.17 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 17.47. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.44 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -9.65 and long-term debt to capital is 0.74.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.11 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for Gevo, Inc. is 29.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Quick Links