The ExOne Company (XONE) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) went up by 16.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.73 and move up 8.05%, while XONE stocks collected 2.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that ExOne Metal Binder Jetting Now Offered Through Xometry

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Worth an Investment?

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) The 36 Months beta value for XONE stocks is at 2.31, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The ExOne Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.75 which is -$1.17 below current price. XONE currently has a short float of 18.25% and public float of 11.72M with average trading volume of 152.84K shares.

XONE Market Performance

XONE stocks went up by 2.24% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.99% and a quarterly performance of 17.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.33% for XONE stocks with the simple moving average of 52.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XONE stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for XONE shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for XONE socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $8.50 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XONE stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for XONE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10, 2018.

Canaccord Genuity gave “ Buy” rating to XONE stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 13, 2017.

XONE Stocks 26.44% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The ExOne Company was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 8.77% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, while the shares surge at the distance of +30.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +26.00% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XONE went up by +14.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +63.88% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.99. In addition, The ExOne Company saw 34.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

XONE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The ExOne Company (XONE), starting from ROCKWELL S KENT, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $4.68 back on Mar 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,233,055 shares of The ExOne Company, valued at $117,000 with the latest closing price.

Grace Charles, the Chief Customer Officer of The ExOne Company, bought 5,000 shares at the value of $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Grace Charles is holding 20,000 shares at the value of $20,000 based on the most recent closing price.

XONE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -28.52 for the present operating margin and +32.44 for gross margin. The net margin for The ExOne Company stands at -28.33. Total capital return value is set at -26.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.43. Equity return holds the value -31.00%, with -19.30% for asset returns.

Based on The ExOne Company (XONE), the company’s capital structure generated 3.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.57. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 2.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -33.17 and long-term debt to capital is 3.06.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.20 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for The ExOne Company is 7.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.