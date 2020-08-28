Search
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Plans and Analysts Expectations

by Ethane Eddington

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) went up by 6.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $42.06 and move down -173.83%, while CHEF stocks collected 6.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Worth an Investment?

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) The 36 Months beta value for CHEF stocks is at 1.96, while 1 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.00 which is $3.64 above current price. CHEF currently has a short float of 16.87% and public float of 32.74M with average trading volume of 1.14M shares.

CHEF Market Performance

CHEF stocks went up by 6.89% for the week, with the monthly jump of 18.79% and a quarterly performance of 3.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.12%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.83% for CHEF stocks with the simple moving average of -31.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHEF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CHEF shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CHEF socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on July 30, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHEF stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for CHEF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 17, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “ Market Perform” rating to CHEF stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 23, 2020.

CHEF Stocks 13.22% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +22.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.41% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CHEF went up by +6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -56.60% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.00. In addition, The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. saw -59.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CHEF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF), starting from Cugine Joseph M., who bought 955 shares at the price of $19.81 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 24,311 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., valued at $18,919 with the latest closing price.

Pappas John, the Vice Chairman of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., sold 44,757 shares at the value of $36.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Pappas John is holding 1,314,601 shares at the value of $1,638,601 based on the most recent closing price.

CHEF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.56 for the present operating margin and +25.53 for gross margin. The net margin for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. stands at +1.52. Total capital return value is set at 7.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.38. Equity return holds the value -5.60%, with -1.90% for asset returns.

Based on The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF), the company’s capital structure generated 156.24 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.97. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.10 and long-term debt to capital is 150.83.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.96 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is 9.45 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Previous articleWalk through Financial Numbers of Cars.com Inc. (CARS)
Next articleBrookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Everything Investors Need To Know

