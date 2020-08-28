Search
Home Business
Business

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ): Share Tumbled 7.89% last week: What Happened?

by Nicola Day

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.60 and move down -64.63%, while SPAQ stocks collected 7.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Worth an Investment?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 136.67 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SPAQ Market Performance

SPAQ stocks went up by 7.89% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.15% and a quarterly performance of 27.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.54% for SPAQ stocks with the simple moving average of 22.14% for the last 200 days.

SPAQ Stocks 5.04% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +27.13% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SPAQ went up by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +29.90% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.52. In addition, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. saw 29.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SPAQ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 755,918 shares at the price of $10.73 back on Jul 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,434,717 shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., valued at $8,111,000 with the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., sold 53,586 shares at the value of $10.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 6,190,635 shares at the value of $579,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleDave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.56
Next articleWill Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Business

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) future in Technology Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $222.09 and move up...
Trending

Buy or Sell Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) went up by 7.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.34 and...
Hot Stocks

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.38 and move...

Latest Posts

Business

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) future in Technology Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $222.09 and move up...
View Post
Trending

Buy or Sell Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) went up by 7.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.34 and...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.38 and move...
View Post
Companies

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) went down by -5.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.95 and move down...
View Post
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) went down by -6.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.23 and move down...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.38 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How One Should Trade TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.32 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Investors Need To Watch Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)?

Nicola Day - 0
Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) went up by 4.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.08 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Walk through Financial Numbers of Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.55 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Analyzing Future Direction of CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS): Next Earning Report on 11/02/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.44 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) future in Technology Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $222.09 and move up...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) went down by -6.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.23 and move down...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) went down by -2.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.77 and...
Read more
Business

Growth Curve Analysis: Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) grow 20.67% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.47 and...
Read more

Companies

Companies

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) went down by -5.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.95 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.90 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Do Investors Care About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.73 and...
Read more
Companies

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Nicola Day - 0
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) went down by -6.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.58 and move...
Read more
Companies

Will Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.84 and...
Read more

Quick Links