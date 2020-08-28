Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

by Denise Gardner

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $220.42 and move down -1.85%, while EL stocks collected 9.15% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 8 hours ago that Ulta Earnings, Improving Sales Send Shares Soaring

EL Market Performance

EL stocks went up by 9.15% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.37% and a quarterly performance of 9.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.87% for EL stocks with the simple moving average of 13.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EL shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for EL socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $240 based on the research report published on August 24, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL stock at the price of $233. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 21, 2020.

DA Davidson gave “ Buy” rating to EL stocks, setting the target price at $233 in the report published on August 21, 2020.

EL Stocks 9.44% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.87% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EL went up by +9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +15.57% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $207.52. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw 4.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), starting from LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, who sold 16,000 shares at the price of $216.61 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 66,971 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $3,465,727 with the latest closing price.

BRAVO ROSE MARIE, the Director of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sold 4,000 shares at the value of $206.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that BRAVO ROSE MARIE is holding 4,000 shares at the value of $824,723 based on the most recent closing price.

EL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.61 for the present operating margin and +75.15 for gross margin. The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +4.79. Equity return holds the value 29.20%, with 8.00% for asset returns.

