Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.89 and move up 0.76%, while PDCO stocks collected 12.87% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Patterson Companies Fiscal 2021 First-Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, September 3, 2020

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Worth an Investment?

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) The 36 Months beta value for PDCO stocks is at 1.59, while 3 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Patterson Companies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.69 which is -$5.46 below current price. PDCO currently has a short float of 13.77% and public float of 84.61M with average trading volume of 1.17M shares.

PDCO Market Performance

PDCO stocks went up by 12.87% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.65% and a quarterly performance of 47.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.62% for PDCO stocks with the simple moving average of 39.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PDCO shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for PDCO socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCO stock at the price of $21, previously predicting the value of $11. The rating they have provided for PDCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 25, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave “ Peer Perform” rating to PDCO stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 2, 2020.

PDCO Stocks 18.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Patterson Companies, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.76% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.15% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +50.75% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO went up by +12.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +59.77% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.20. In addition, Patterson Companies, Inc. saw 42.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PDCO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.75 for the present operating margin and +21.81 for gross margin. The net margin for Patterson Companies, Inc. stands at -10.72. Total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.03. Equity return holds the value -44.80%, with -18.10% for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 80.12 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.61 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.82 and long-term debt to capital is 76.44.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.38 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for Patterson Companies, Inc. is 11.00 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.