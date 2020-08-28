Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) went down by -2.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.13 and move down -95.06%, while ATRS stocks collected -5.73% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Antares Pharma Appoints Tram Bui as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Worth an Investment?

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.70 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ATRS Market Performance

ATRS stocks went down by -5.73% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.75% and a quarterly performance of -8.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.78% for ATRS stocks with the simple moving average of -20.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ATRS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ATRS socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 23, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRS stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for ATRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23, 2017.

Raymond James gave “Strong Buy” rating to ATRS stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 21, 2017.

ATRS Stocks -5.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Antares Pharma, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.73% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.04% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ATRS went down by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.24% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.85. In addition, Antares Pharma, Inc. saw -44.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ATRS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS), starting from SAMSON MARVIN, who sold 56 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Jan 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 51,751 shares of Antares Pharma, Inc., valued at $252 with the latest closing price.

SAMSON MARVIN, the Director of Antares Pharma, Inc., sold 99,944 shares at the value of $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that SAMSON MARVIN is holding 51,751 shares at the value of $459,242 based on the most recent closing price.

ATRS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.80 for the present operating margin and +58.97 for gross margin. The net margin for Antares Pharma, Inc. stands at -1.64. Total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.51. Equity return holds the value 10.60%, with 4.20% for asset returns.

Based on Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.35. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.28 and long-term debt to capital is 84.10.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for Antares Pharma, Inc. is 3.41 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.