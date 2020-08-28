Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) – good time to look at fundamentals

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.48 and move down -11.21%, while REXR stocks collected 1.71% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Sunrun, IAA & Rexford Industrial Realty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bancfirst, Deluxe & Carpenter Technology to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Worth an Investment?

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE: REXR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 105.46 times of increase in earnings at the present.

REXR Market Performance

REXR stocks went up by 1.71% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.33% and a quarterly performance of 20.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.01%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.11% for REXR stocks with the simple moving average of 9.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for REXR shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for REXR socks in the upcoming period according to CapitalOne is $40 based on the research report published on May 4, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REXR stock at the price of $40. The rating they have provided for REXR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 19, 2018.

CapitalOne gave “ Overweight” rating to REXR stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 1, 2018.

REXR Stocks 9.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.99% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, REXR went up by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +4.05% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $47.12. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. saw 5.30% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

REXR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR), starting from Frankel Michael S., who sold 66,614 shares at the price of $47.06 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc., valued at $3,135,035 with the latest closing price.

Frankel Michael S., the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc., sold 3,200 shares at the value of $49.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Frankel Michael S. is holding 66,614 shares at the value of $159,200 based on the most recent closing price.

REXR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.73 for the present operating margin and +39.93 for gross margin. The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. stands at +22.79. Total capital return value is set at 1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return holds the value 2.20%, with 1.40% for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.71 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 25.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 23.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.34 and long-term debt to capital is 37.20.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 22.11 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is 8.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.08.