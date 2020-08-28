Search
Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) set up for great things

by Nicola Day

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $97.24 and move down -40.2%, while PRU stocks collected 1.81% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Prudential Financial, Inc. to Redeem $1,285,000,000 of Junior Subordinated Notes

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Worth an Investment?

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) The 36 Months beta value for PRU stocks is at 1.72, while 2 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Prudential Financial, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $71.00 which is $1.81 above current price. PRU currently has a short float of 2.37% and public float of 394.00M with average trading volume of 3.04M shares.

PRU Market Performance

PRU stocks went up by 1.81% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.93% and a quarterly performance of 13.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for PRU stocks with the simple moving average of -4.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for PRU shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for PRU socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $130 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU stock at the price of $68, previously predicting the value of $100. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 20, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Sell” rating to PRU stocks, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on November 25, 2019.

PRU Stocks 7.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Prudential Financial, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.68% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PRU went up by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -24.81% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $67.98. In addition, Prudential Financial, Inc. saw -26.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PRU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU), starting from TODMAN MICHAEL, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $71.08 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,950 shares of Prudential Financial, Inc., valued at $177,700 with the latest closing price.

Silitch Nicholas C, the Senior Vice President of Prudential Financial, Inc., sold 8,200 shares at the value of $88.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Silitch Nicholas C is holding 11,599 shares at the value of $722,994 based on the most recent closing price.

PRU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.32 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Prudential Financial, Inc. stands at +6.38. Total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.50. Equity return holds the value -0.30%, with 0.00% for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 57.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 36.54.

Quick Links