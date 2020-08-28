Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Everything Investors Need To Know

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $61.19 and move down -37.14%, while MU stocks collected 3.80% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 8 hours ago that What Wall Street Says About a Ban on Micron’s Huawei Sales

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Worth an Investment?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.31 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MU Market Performance

MU stocks went up by 3.80% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.45% and a quarterly performance of -6.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.19% for MU stocks with the simple moving average of -9.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Cascend Securities repeating the rating for MU shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MU socks in the upcoming period according to Cascend Securities is $55 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU stock at the price of $48. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 13, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to MU stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 6, 2020.

MU Stocks -8.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Micron Technology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.51%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -12.44% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MU went up by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -3.55% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $46.76. In addition, Micron Technology, Inc. saw -17.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), starting from Deboer Scott J, who sold 13,695 shares at the price of $48.34 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 128,368 shares of Micron Technology, Inc., valued at $662,016 with the latest closing price.

Marosvari Paul, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Micron Technology, Inc., sold 308 shares at the value of $50.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Marosvari Paul is holding 5,907 shares at the value of $15,511 based on the most recent closing price.

MU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +31.72 for the present operating margin and +45.72 for gross margin. The net margin for Micron Technology, Inc. stands at +26.97. Total capital return value is set at 18.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return holds the value 6.10%, with 4.50% for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 16.31 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 14.02. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 11.97 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 32.14 and long-term debt to capital is 12.66.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.13 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Micron Technology, Inc. is 5.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.